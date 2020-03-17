Business Public capital disbursement improves in first two months Almost 34.75 trillion VND (1.49 billion USD) of public investment capital was disbursed in the first two months of 2020, equivalent to 7.38 percent of the year’s plan and nearly doubling the value and progress in the same period last year.

Business Banks lower interest rates following SBV’s policy rate cut By March 17 noon, most of the commercial banks in Vietnam had lowered their interest rates on savings accounts with terms of less than 6 months after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced its policy rate cut a day earlier.

Business Pilot project allows fee payment for cars and motorbikes online Residents in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will now be able to pay registration fees for cars and motorbikes through the Government’s national public service portal, banking electronic payment channels and intermediary payment service providers.