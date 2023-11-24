Logistics forum to be held in early December
The 2023 Vietnam Logistics Forum (VLF) will take place in Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 1 and 2, expected to gather about 500 public leaders and officials as well as some 2,000 businessmen and scholars.
The information was unveiled at a press conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Agency of Foreign Trade in Hanoi on November 23.
In its 11th annual edition, the forum, themed "Logistics and Digital Transformation for the Mekong Delta", is set to feature a field trip to Can Tho’s ports, and logistics centres and firms, a plenary session, and a thematic discussion. It will also see the release of the Viet Nam Logistics Report 2023.
According to Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of the agency, the forum is a tightly connected platform facilitating straightforward dialogues among state management agencies at the central and local levels, associations and businesses operating in the sector.
Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Agency of Foreign Trade, speaks at the press conference (Photo: VNA)This year's edition is organised against the backdrop of several new developments. Notably, the implementation of new free trade agreements (FTAs) such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU-Vietnam FTA, the UK-Vietnam FTA, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) requires businesses to make efforts to improve their competitiveness.
The forum provides enterprises with an opportunity to access accurate information and actively participate in the development of the state's legal mechanisms and policies related to the logistics industry. Additionally, it assists state management agencies in assessing and authenticating information, enabling them to promptly issue policies that meet the practical requirements of the sector./.