Business Digital transformation no longer optional for small firms: seminar Vietnamese enterprises, especially small and medium-sized ones, should embrace digital transformation to survive but also improve their production and trading processes and business efficiency in the industry 4.0 era, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a recent seminar heard in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Dak Lak approves two wind plants The People's Committee of the Central Highlands of Dak Lak has granted in-principle investment approval to two wind energy project, expected to cost over 2.21 trillion VND (96 million USD).

Business Food supplies, stable prices ensured for Tet holiday A wide range of essential goods commonly consumed during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday have been adequately stockpiled and are now available for distribution at stabilised prices in Ho Chi Minh City.