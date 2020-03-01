Logistics industry problems persist: conference

Business Vietnam seeks stronger economic cooperation with UK, India A Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung had working trips to the UK and India from February 23 to March 1 to boost cooperation in economy, trade and investment.

Business Competition for global Vietnamese startups launched The 6th edition of VietChallenge, a competition for Vietnamese startups around the world, was launched in Hanoi on February 29.

Business Gia Lai seeks investment into 166 projects The People's Committee of Gia Lai province has published a list of 166 projects that are calling for domestic and foreign investment this year.