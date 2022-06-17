Hanoi (VNA) – The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam has launched a logo design contest for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1973-2023).

The logo will be used in commemorative and exchange programmes to celebrate the anniversary, according to the embassy.



The contest is open to all people, regardless of their nationalities, ages or professions. Each applicant shall submit only one entry which should be unpublished before.



Entries should be submitted via email to 50japan-vn@ha.mofa.go.jp by July 7 this year.



The winner of the contest will be announced at a ceremony held in September./.