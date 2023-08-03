Politics Vietnam makes important contributions to AIPA-44: Ambassador Vietnam has made important contributions to ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and preparations for the AIPA-44 which is to take place in Indonesia, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong.

Politics Vietnam demand China respect Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa Vietnam strongly protests to China's inclusion of a part of Hoang Sa (Paracel) in its military exercise in the East Sea and demands that China respect Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel), affirmed Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang at the ministry’s regular press conference on August 3.

Politics Congratulations sent to new speaker of Singaporean parliament National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 3 sent a message of congratulations to the new Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore, Seah Kian Peng.

Politics Vietnamese citizens in Niger remain safe, one requests evacuation All Vietnamese nationals in Niger are safe, and the Vietnamese Embassy is actively implementing measures to protect the citizens, according to Nguyen Viet Son, first secretary in charge of consular and citizen protection affairs at the embassy, given the tense situation in the African country following the July 26 military coup.