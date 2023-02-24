Long An authorities meet diplomatic corps, business representatives
Leaders of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on February 23 held a meeting with representatives of diplomatic corps, business associations, and enterprises, listening to their concerns, proposals, and initiatives toward long-term and sustainable development goals.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Long An (VNA) – Leaders of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on February 23 held a meeting with representatives of diplomatic corps, business associations, and enterprises, listening to their concerns, proposals, and initiatives toward long-term and sustainable development goals.
Addressing the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of its People’s Council Nguyen Van Duoc appreciated the groups’ efforts and assistance that have contributed to Long An’s overall growth in the past, particularly 2022.
He informed them that last year, the province posted an 8.46% growth in gross regional domestic product and contributed 22 trillion VND (925.15 million USD) to the State budget, the highest to date. It also attracted 23.8 trillion VND and 732 million USD worth of domestic and foreign investment, respectively.
Duoc pledged efforts to build the best business climate possible serving firms’ operations, and to ensure their legitimate rights and interests. He hoped the groups, in turn, will further cooperate with Long An and connect international friends to Vietnam and the province in particular.
Consul General Kang Myong-il of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Ho Chi Minh City wished the province further development and proposed the local authorities pay attention to improving tax policies and administrative reform.
Choi Bun Do, head of the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry, voiced a need for early settlement of land-related administrative procedures for Korean firms at the Long Hau industrial park; and for policies facilitating the development of support industries and supply chains, among others./.