Business Goal of 6.5 percent growth rate – big challenge: GSO head The Vietnamese economy continues to face many difficulties in the following quarters and the target of a 6.5 percent growth rate this year will be a great challenge as the global economy is still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, head of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong has stated.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on March 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,237 VND/USD on March 30, up 6 VND from previous day.

Business Can Tho promotes investment attraction from Japan Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hong on March 29 discussed with Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Shimizu Akira measures to boost cooperation and investment from Japanese businesses to the city in particular and the Mekong Delta in general.

Business Suez Canal blockage may affect some of Vietnamese businesses The stranding of the 400m-long container ship Ever Given in the Suez Canal where over 10 percent of global cargo and 7 percent of the world’s oil are transshipped is raising concerns about affecting export activities of several Vietnamese enterprises, despite initial successes in the attempt to rescue this megaship.