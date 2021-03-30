Long An becomes top FDI destination in Q1
The Mekong Delta province of Long An tops all localities in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the first quarter thanks to a 3.1 billion USD project to build gas-fuelled power plants Long An I and II.
Gas-fuelled power plants Long An I and II are being built at Long An international port (Photo: thanhnien.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Long An tops all localities in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the first quarter thanks to a 3.1 billion USD project to build gas-fuelled power plants Long An I and II.
The Singaporean-invested project was the largest FDI one licensed in Vietnam in the first quarter to March 20.
According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Long An absorbed a total of 3.2 billion USD in FDI in the reviewed period.
It was followed by Can Tho city also in the Mekong Delta. The city saw the licence of the O Mon II thermal power plant worth more than 1.31 billion USD invested by Japan.
The northern port city of Hai Phong came next with 750 million USD added by LG Display Vietnam to its investment.
The additional amount brought the investment capital of the entire project to 3.25 billion USD in total. It is the biggest FDI project in the port city.
Singapore topped the list of 56 countries and territories landing investment in Vietnam in three months, with nearly 4.6 billion USD, equivalent to nearly 45.6 percent of the total. Japan came second with about 2.1 billion USD (20.8 percent)./.