Long An Border Gate. (Photo: baolongan.vn)

– The Long An Border Gate Economic Zone in the Mekong Delta province of Long An is identified as an economic, cultural-social centre in the province, an official said.During a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Nguyen Van Duoc, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the Long An Border Gate Economic Zone serves as a bridge between Ho Chi Minh City and 12 provinces in the southern delta region, as well as a trade hub linking the Greater Mekong Sub-regions.It also shares a western border with Cambodia.Approved by the Prime Minister in 2015 with orientation to 2030, the Long An Border Gate Economic Zone has an area of over 13,080ha, including Binh Hiep International Border Gate Economic Zone and Long Khot Sub-Border Gate, both in Binh Hiep commune in Kien Tuong town.Nguyen Van Vu, Chairman of the Kien Tuong Town People’s Committee, said in the past two years, Kien Tuong has created favourable conditions for the development of trade and services, focusing on mobilising investment resources for the development of the Binh Hiep Border Gate.Kien Tuong Town’s authorities have cooperated closely with the authorities of Long An province to upgrade infrastructure systems and create a land fund of more than 100ha to be ready to welcome investment flow from domestic and foreign investors for the Binh Hiep Economic Zone.The Management Board of Long An’s Economic Zones has granted the investment registration certificate for a project of Tainan Enterprises Co Ltd, with an area of some 17ha. The company has been in operation since the end of 2016, with total investment of more than 65 million USD, creating employment for some 2,000 local workers.According to Truong Van Trieu, head of the Management Board of Long An’s Economic Zones, in recent years, there have been many domestic and foreign investors expressing keenness to invest in the Binh Hiep Border Gate Economic Zone.Trieu said all investment projects in the Binh Hiep Border Gate Economic Zone enjoy incentives in corporate income tax and personal income tax.“The management board will create favourable conditions for enterprises when investing in the Binh Hiep Border Gate Economic Zone and to access medium-term loans with preferential interest rate,” Trieu said.Tran Van Can, Chairman of the Long An People’s Committee, said the province is looking forward to the Government’s investment capital allocation in the external transport system linking the Binh Hiep Border Gate Economic Zone with the southern key economic region and HCM City, building socio-economic technical infrastructure in the area.Can said in the future, Long An province will continue to create a healthy business environment to attract investment in the Long An Border Gate Economic Zone.“The province will prioritise hi-tech and environmentally friendly projects, developing the Binh Hiep Border Gate Economic Zone in a sustainable and friendly manner, ensuring border security,” he said.-VNA