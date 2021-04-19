Long An capable of developing high-tech economic zone: Deputy PM
The Mekong Delta province of Long An has opportunities and advantages needed for development of a high-tech economic zone in line with the goal set for 2020-2025 by the local Party Committee, said Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh at a conference held in the locality on April 19.
He requested Long An seek advices from scientists, businessmen, and residents to set out its development orientations for the zone and highlighted that there is a need for harmonious development between urban and rural areas.
Binh noted the province should identify its spearheaded sectors with a focus on high-tech industry, support industries and logistics.
The application of advanced technologies in agriculture, institutional reform, e-government building, and investment climate improvement are also necessary, the official added.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Van Duoc said the province has worked for economic restructuring toward industrialisation and modernisation in recent years.
Long An grew about 9.11 percent on average during the 2016-2020 period. In 2020 alone, its growth was 5.91 percent, doubling the nation’s general growth rate.
The province is now working to complete its planning for 2021 – 2030 with a vision toward 2050, he said, adding that this is a strategic planning with a long-term vision for breakthrough growth based on the pillars of industry, services, logistics, eco-urban areas, and high-tech agriculture.
Huynh Van Son, Director of the provincial Planning and Investment Department, informed that Long An is offering incentives for projects invested in localities with disadvantaged socio-economic conditions across a range of fields including education-training, health, culture, sports, and environment.
At the conference, leaders of local departments and sectors and businesses signed a series of agreements concerning the sponsoring of consultation services for digital transformation and assistance for technological, telecommunications, and financial firms, among others./.