Society Russians in Vietnam vote on amendments to constitution Russian citizens living in Vietnam voted in Russia’s national referendum on amendments to its constitution on July 1 in Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCM City.

Society Seminar reviews 25 years of Vietnam-US relations An international seminar was held in Hanoi on July 1 to look back on relations between Vietnam and the US during the last 25 years.

Society IMF hails Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model A recent article posted on the website of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spoke highly of Vietnam’s success in the fight against the COVID-19.

Society WB continues assistance to Vietnam in tertiary education, urban development The World Bank (WB)’s Board of Executive Directors has approved grants totalling 422 million USD to support Vietnam’s tertiary education sector and urban development, the WB in Vietnam announced on July 1.