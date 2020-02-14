Business Seminar reviews decade-long continuous efforts for EVFTA The government portal held a seminar in Hanoi on February 14 to review the decade-long efforts on the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Petrol prices drop for third time The retail prices of petrol were strongly reduced starting 3pm on February 14 in the latest review, the third decrease since the beginning of the year.

Business Ca Mau looks for measures to achieve export turnover target In the context of the complicated development of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ca Mau provincial People’s Committee has held a meeting to discuss measures for supporting local enterprises to realise the export target of 1.2 billion USD in export turnover it has set for this year.

Business Ministry urges reduction in goods deliveries via border checkpoints with China The Ministry of Industry and Trade has repeatedly urged Vietnamese exporters to reduce deliveries of goods via Vietnam-China border checkpoints, except for official-channel exports or that Chinese partners can confirm to take delivery of the goods.