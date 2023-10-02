Business Hanoi Gift Show 2023 in full swing The Hanoi Gift Show 2023, which kicked off on October 1, is treating visitors to a wide range of local handicrafts and exhibitors to myriad opportunities for business links and market expansion.

Business Trade Office helps Vietnamese firms grasp opportunities in Canadian market The Vietnam Trade Office in Canada is focusing on helping Vietnamese businesses make the most of CPTPP's principles of origin in the garment and textile sector through connection activities and provision of information about the Canadian market, according to Trade Counsellor Tran Thu Quynh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada.

Business Fly to Adelaide, Perth now with Vietjet’s tickets from only 0 VND Continuously expanding its flight network to Australia, Vietjet has opened new routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Perth and Adelaide, becomes the first airline to have flights connecting Vietnam with the five largest cities in Australia.

Business Vietnam’s overseas investment up 4.6% during nine months Vietnam’s overseas investment approximated 416.8 million USD during the first nine months of 2023, rising 4.6% year on year, reported the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.