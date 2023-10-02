Long An gathers resources to develop transport infrastructure
Identifying transport infrastructure as an impetus for development, Long An has been carrying out many key transport projects, to form a complete transport system connecting this province with others in the Mekong Delta and nationwide.
In the resolution of the 11th provincial Party Congress (2020 - 2025 tenure), Long An viewed the building of comprehensive and effective infrastructure as one of the strategic breakthroughs needing to be made in the current period.
In particular, developing transport infrastructure is prioritised as it is considered an impetus for local socio-economic development. Meanwhile, the congress considered the mobilisation of every resource for comprehensive transport infrastructure to boost industrial and urban development in the province’s key economic zone as one of the three breakthrough programmes for economic development to be implemented.
Eight facilities in the transport breakthrough programme comprise Luong Hoa - Binh Chanh Road, Huu Thanh - Tan Buu Road, Provincial Road 826E, the road linking the road leading to Rach Doi Bridge with Provincial Road 826E, Duc Hoa Road, Tan Tap - Long Hau Road, Provincial Road 824, and the intersection of Hung Vuong Road and National Highway 62.
For the 2020 - 2025 tenure, Long An was assigned by the National Assembly and the Government to build two nationally important transport facilities – Ring Road No 3 and Ring Road No 4 of Ho Chi Minh City.
HCM City - Trung Luong Expressway forms an important part of Long An's transport infrastructure system. (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, the facilities that were put into operation have proven useful in tackling bottlenecks of transport and logistics systems, enhancing investor trust and the province’s competitive edge in investment attraction. They serve industrial development, thus helping make a considerable economic breakthrough and improve people’s lives.
Dang Hoang Tuan, Director of the provincial Transport Department, said though certain difficulties remain, thanks to support from the provincial Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee, the key projects are on schedule. Many facilities have taken shape, gradually forming a comprehensive transport infrastructure system to fuel socio-economic development.
For 2021 - 2025, the local transport sector was also tasked with building the Ring Road of Tan An city and the bridge over the Vam Co Tay River, Provincial Road 830E, and Provincial Road 827E, which are also key works.
So far, the Tan An city Ring Road project has completed 80% of its workload. Work on Provincial Road 830E started on April 21 this year. Meanwhile, Long An is implementing the Provincial Road 827E project in line with the conclusion issued by the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on April 19.
Besides, the province is completing dossiers on the construction of three bridges spanning the Can Giuoc, Vam Co Dong, and Vam Co Tay rivers to submit them to the Government for approval. These projects, located along Provincial Road 827E that is under construction, will help form the arterial route of HCM City - Long An - Tien Giang to connect HCM City with Mekong Delta localities. They are expected to start in late 2024, according to the Transport Department./.