Long An International Port to have more wharves
Construction on three new wharves at the Long An International Port project will be completed in 2021, and another wharf will be built in that same year to increase the port's capacity.
Long An International Port is currently building several new wharves, and plans to build additional wharves in the future that will be able to receive 100,000DWT ships. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
The Long An International Port currently has three operating wharves with a combined length of 630 metres, according to the Long An Provincial People's Committee.
The three new wharves will be able to receive ships of up to 70,000 DWT and will be ready for operation in 2021. In addition, construction is expected to start on another wharf in 2021.
With a total investment of nearly 10 trillion VND (432.7 million USD), the project will cover 147 hectares in size.
All facilities, including storage space and operating centres, are under construction and will be finished in 2023.
The project investor is working on legal procedures to expand the port and build two other wharves, at an undisclosed date, that would be able to receive 100,000 DWT ships.
This would increase the total number of wharves to nine, and their combined length to 2,368 metres, making it one of Vietnam's longest international ports.
The port project is key to reducing traffic congestion and logistics costs in Long An province and the Mekong Delta.
As of 2019, the Long An International Port had received nearly 1,000 domestic and foreign ships (including many 50,000 DWT ships), with about 1 million tonnes of goods imported and exported through it./.