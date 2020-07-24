Business Conference highlights development of businesses’ sustainable value chains The Ministry of Planning and Investment together with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) co-organised a conference in Hanoi on July 24 to assist enterprises in developing sustainable supply chains for better growth of the business community and the economy.

Business Conference discusses national energy efficiency project from 2019-2020 The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a national conference in Nha Trang city in south-central Khanh Hoa province on July 24 to discuss the implementation of the National Energy Efficiency Programme in 2019-2020 (VNEEP3).

Business Workshop seeks ways to help firms develop e-commerce E-commerce is developing rapidly in Vietnam but needs a new push to reach rural areas and help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) close the gap with large enterprises, experts have said.