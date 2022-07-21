Long An: jail sentences proposed for individuals abusing rights to freedom, democracy
Prosecutors have proposed jail sentences ranging from four and a half years to five and a half years for Le Tung Van in the case relating to a family Buddhist worship place named “Tinh that bong lai" in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.
Le Tung Van at the court (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prosecutors have proposed jail sentences ranging from four and a half years to five and a half years for Le Tung Van in the case relating to a family Buddhist worship place named “Tinh that bong lai" in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.
A trial is being held for the 90-year-old man and his accomplices at the People’s Court of Duc Hoa district, Long An province.
Le Thanh Hoan Nguyen, 32 years old; Le Thanh Nhat Nguyen, 31; and Le Thanh Trung Duong, 27 would spend from four years to four and a half years in prison. Meanwhile, prison sentences from three years to three and a half years were proposed for Le Thanh Nhi Nguyen, 24; and Cao Thi Cuc, 62.
All of them have been prosecuted for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate interests of the State, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the 2015 Penal Code (revised and supplemented in 2017).
According to the indictment, between 2019 and 2021, the six and Le Thu Van published five video clips and an article on social networks, which contain distorted information aiming to defame Duc Hoa’s police and insult Buddhism and other individuals.
The jail sentence for Le Thu Van will be decided later as she left her residence./.