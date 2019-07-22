Participants at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Long An’s People’s Committee on July 22 received and held memorial and burial services for remains of martyrs who fell down in Cambodia during the wartime.The 141 remains and those found in three massive graves were searched for and repatriated by Team K73 under the Long An Military High Command in the 2018-2019 dry season.They were laid to rest at Vinh Hung-Tan Hung martyr’s cemetery in Vinh Hung district.Participants at the event, including leaders of the Defence Ministry, Military Zone 7, Long An, and representatives from Cambodia’s Special Military Region and Svay Rieng and Pailin provinces as well as the martyrs’ families and locals, paid tribute and showed respect to the martyrs.So far, after 18 years, Team K73 has searched for and repatriated the remains of 2,300 martyrs.-VNA