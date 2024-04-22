Long An people show support for Party chief’s speech on personnel work
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the first meeting of the personnel sub-committee for the 14th National Party Congress has received attention and applause of people from all walks of life in the southern province of Long An.
In his speech, the Party chief set the standards for members of the 14th Party Central Committee to truly be exemplary Party members in terms of political mettle, moral qualities, and working capacity, emphasising that they must have both virtue and talent, in which virtue is the root.
Vo Thanh Nghi, a retired official in Ward 4, Tan An city, said that the speech’s content is close to the current practical requirements, as it clearly analyses and points out the position, meaning, and importance of the personnel preparation for the 14th Party Congress, as well as the content and methods of selection, and responsibilities of the political system, the Party committees at all levels, Party organisations, agencies, and units, particularly the personnel sub-committee.
Through this important speech, officials, Party members, and people understand more clearly that the work of building and rectifying the Party and the political system must be implemented drastically, comprehensively, concertedly, regularly and effectively in terms of politics, ideology, ethics, organisation, and personnel.
According to Nghi, the Party needs to do better personnel work to properly select and arrange truly virtuous and talented people.
Sharing the same view, Nguyen Huu Ly, a member of the provincial Journalists’ Association, stressed the need to pay attention to the personnel quality, and ensure sufficient rate of women, artists, professions./.