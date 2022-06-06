Long An province, RoK’s Wonkwang University Hospital cooperate in health care
Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long An province Pham Tan Hoa on June 6 had a working session with a delegation from the Wonkwang University Hospital of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Delegates take a group photo (Source: VNA)Long An (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long An province Pham Tan Hoa on June 6 had a working session with a delegation from the Wonkwang University Hospital of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The two sides discussed humanitarian medical checkups and treatment, and opportunities for cooperation in building a facility of the Wonkwang University Hospital in the Mekong Delta province in the time ahead.
Hoa expressed his hope that the activity will create a premise for the two sides to expand their collaboration, saying Long An always welcomes and facilitates the construction of the hospital.
On this occasion, the Long An General Hospital and Wonkwang University Hospital signed two memorandum of understanding on cooperation./.