Long An (VNA) – A conference was held in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on August 29 to help boost trade links between local enterprises and partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK).



Long An officials and businesses introduced local specialties and products from the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme to Korean firms.



The two sides also discussed issues related to import tariffs, residue levels of plant protection products, and procedures for farm produce to be exported to the RoK.



The RoK’s direct investment in Long An has been growing with total registered capital of over 870 million USD, making the RoK the second highest of the nearly 40 countries and territories investing here.



This proves that the local investment climate has won over Korean businesses’ trust, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.



Addressing the conference, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Lam said Long An views businesses’ difficulties and successes as its own, so local authorities always create the best possible conditions for Korean investors, which will also generate many cooperation opportunities for Long An and Korean firms.



At the event, the Long An Department of Industry and Trade, the RoK’s Market Bridge group, and the RoK - Vietnam Economic Support Committee signed a memorandum of understanding on a project to set up a centre for goods circulation and distribution in the province./.