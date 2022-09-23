Border guards at My Quy Tay Border Gate in the Mekong Delta province of Long An receiv Border guards at My Quy Tay Border Gate in the Mekong Delta province of Long An receiv Vietnamese citizens returing from Cambodia . (Photo: My Quy Tay Border Post)

Long An (VNA) – Border guards at My Quy Tay Border Gate in the Mekong Delta province of Long An's Duc Hue district have received 34 Vietnamese citizens returning from Cambodia.

The citizens, including 28 men and six women, were handed over by police of Cambodia's Svay Rieng province on September 22. Of them, 28 had identity cards.



Competent agencies are verifying their information and completing related procedures.



Earlier on September 19, border guards and police in the southeastern province of Tay Ninh shook hands to handle the entry of nearly 80 Vietnamese workers who returned Vietnam from Cambodia via Moc Bai International Border Gate./.