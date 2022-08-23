Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Long An (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on August 23 held an investment promotion conference and a dialogue with Japanese enterprises.

Long An is now home to 131 Japanese projects valued at nearly 479 million USD, mostly in the districts of Duc Hoa, Ben Luc, Can Giuoc and Tan An city in the fields of wooden products, mechanical engineering, manufacturing and assembling of electronic spare parts, and food processing.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut asked competent agencies to follow directions by the provincial People's Committee to clear difficulties faced by businesses.

He emphasised that Long An always stays ready to offer all possible support to investors and those from Japan in particular to successfully do business in the province.

On this occasion, Japanese firms and leaders of relevant agencies signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation in training skilled workers up to Japanese standards and supply of workforce among Saigon Telecom Technology JSC, Foundation of Youth Empowerment, ISPACE Cybersecurity College and VALLEYCAMPUS Group./.