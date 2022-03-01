Society Quang Ninh fully geared for tourism reopening: official The northern province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay, will launch a campaign on safe tourism in mid-March when Vietnam fully reopens its borders to foreign tourists.

Society Projects funded by Vietnamese defence ministry handed over to Laos The economic-defence team of Vietnam’s Army Corps 15 has handed over five projects as gift to Vang Tat hamlet cluster in Sanxay district, Attapeu provinces of Laos.

Society Scholarships given to disadvantaged students in Con Dao Some 80 scholarships of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund were presented to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic achievements in Con Dao district of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on February 28.

Society Policy reform aims to promote socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited areas Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision issuing an action framework on mechanism and policy reform to support the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period.