Long An soldiers strive to find martyrs' remains in Cambodia
A team of soldiers from the Military High Command of southern Long An province is striving to search for remains of Vietnamese volunteers and experts who laid down their lives during the wartime in Cambodia.
Long An soldiers search for remains of Vietnamese volunteers and experts who laid down their lives during the wartime in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)
The head of the team, Sen. Lieut. Col. Tran Chi Cong, said that it recently had working sessions with authorities of Cambodia’s Pailin and Battambang provinces where the soldiers perform their mission.
Representatives of the two provinces pledged to create all favourable conditions for the team, showing their hope to continue tightening solidarity and friendship between Pailin and Battambang and Long An, and between Cambodia and Vietnam at large.
On February 26, the team unearth remains of two martyrs in Sala Krau district of Pailin province.
They expect to find remains of another 80 during this dry season which will last until the end of April.
Since 2001, the team has detected and repatriated remains of about 280 matyrs./.