Long An speeds up public investment projects
Kizuna Industrial Park in Long An province (Photo: VNA)
Long An (VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of Long An is speeding up the disbursement of public funds to ensure the construction progress of infrastructure projects.
Tran Van Can, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said the total public investment capital disbursed for projects in the first six months was nearly 2.55 trillion VND (109 million USD), or 41.7 percent of the plan.
The province has faced difficulties in the disbursement of public funds for projects. Its budget is limited but the investment need is huge, which has led to a shortage of capital.
The province has called for more funds from the private sector and more public-private partnerships to invest in infrastructure projects.
According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, in the January-June period, disbursement of public investment amounted to nearly 156 trillion VND (6.73 billion USD), fulfilling 33.1 percent of the plan set by the National Assembly and the Prime Minister, higher than the 28.56 percent recorded in the same period last year.
Four ministries and central agencies, and six localities recorded over 50 percent of disbursement.
Meanwhile, disbursement of under 5 percent was seen in 10 ministries and central agencies./.