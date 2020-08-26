A dragon fruit farm in Chau Thanh district of Long An (Photo: baolongan.vn)

Long An (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Long An has set a target to have 5,000 ha of dragon fruit farms in its Chau Thanh district applying high technology by 2025, of which 3,000 ha meeting VietGAP standards and 300 ha meeting GlobalGAP, Party Secretary of the district Vo Thanh Phong has said.

Long An province is home to nearly 12,000 ha of dragon fruit, about 9,100 ha of which are in Chau Thanh, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Dragon fruit growers in the district have applied new farming techniques, aiming to cut costs and improve quality of the fruit.

To fulfil the target, it has worked to expand cultivation areas applying high technology, set up cooperatives and arrange training courses for local farmers on advanced production models, in a bid to meet domestic and export requirements and help firms join the supply chain.

This year, dragon fruit hi-tech growing areas rose to more than 3,000 ha, with the participation of about 5,030 households. Close to 620 ha have received VietGAP certificates./.