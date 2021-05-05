Society Hoa Binh: mother, son jailed for anti-State propaganda The People’s Court of the northern province of Hoa Binh on May 5 sentenced a woman and her son to eight years in prison each for “making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.”

Society Vietnamese community in Laos joins hands in fighting COVID-19 The Vietnamese community in Laos has joined hands with Lao authorities and people to overcome the current COVID-19 outbreak by raising fund and donating cash, necessities and medical supplies to the host country.

Society HCM City supports OVs, Cambodian and Lao people affected by COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City will spend 2.5 billion VND (over 108,000 USD) from its COVID-19 prevention and control fund to support Vietnamese expatriates and people in difficult circumstances in Cambodia and Laos who are affected by COVID-19, a representative from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City announced on May 5.