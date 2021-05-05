Long An supports Cambodian provinces in COVID-19 fight
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Youth Federation of Long An hand over medical supplies to the Youth Unions of Cambodia's Svay Rieng and Prey Veng provinces (Photo: VNA)
Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Youth Federation of Long An also handed over 30,000 face masks, 2,500 litres of sanitizer gel, and 4 anti-bacterial chemical sprayers to the Youth Unions of the two provinces of Cambodia.
The gifts aim to support the two provinces to overcome hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while showing the mutual support and assistance between Vietnam and Cambodia.
On the occasion, Long An also presented 400 gifts to Vietnamese Cambodians in Svay Rieng and Prey Veng./.