Long An to support handicraft villages, rural livelihoods
The Mekong Delta province of Long An plans to offer financial support for developing handicraft villages and rural occupations.
An artisan in Long Cang mat weaving village in Long An province’s Can Giuoc district. (Photo: VNA)Long An (VNS/VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Long An plans to offer financial support for developing handicraft villages and rural occupations.
It will provide up to 60 percent of the cost, not exceeding 5 billion VND (220,000 USD), of projects for building and improving infrastructure in handicraft villages.
Some of the villages also combine tourism, rural and preservation of culture through traditional occupations.
The province will subsidise 50 percent of the cost of training human resources for rural occupations, providing a maximum of 500 million VND (22,000 USD).
The financial support is aimed at improving incomes, protecting the environment and developing local economies, according to the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Long An is among the delta provinces with the highest number of handicraft villages.
Its well-known ones include Binh An drum making village in Tan Tru district, Long Cang mat weaving village in Can Giuoc district, An Hiep palm leaf conical hat making village in Duc Hoa district, and Tan Tay yellow ochna growing village in Thanh Hoa district.
It has more than 30,000 establishments that are involved in around 40 rural occupations.
In recent years, the province has had a number of policies to help individuals, businesses, co-operatives, and companies get their products recognised as OCOP products under the national ‘One Commune – One Product programme.
It had 31 OCOP products at the end of last year. The province plans to get another 44 OCOP products recognised this year.
It will also subsidise production establishments’ cost of participating in OCOP fairs within and outside the province to promote their products./.