Long An to undertake more water supply projects
A family in Long An province gets clean tap water. (Photo: baolongan.vn)
Long An (VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of Long An will carry out 31 water supply projects in 2021- 25 to benefit nearly 28,900 rural households.
To cost 349 billion VND (16.97 million USD), they will be funded by both the province’s coffers and public contributions.
Groundwater will be extracted from 280 – 300 metres.
The projects will be located in Kien Tuong town and the districts of Tan Hung, Vinh Hung, Moc Hoa, Tan Thanh, Thanh Hoa, Thu Thua, Ben Luc, Duc Hoa, Duc Hue, Tan Tru, and Can Duoc.
They will help increase the rate of rural households getting water supplied by pipe by 9 percent and complete a target set for this in new- style rural areas, according to the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The rate is now 51.8 percent, almost exactly the same as the national average, it said.
Can Giuoc and Can Duoc are the two districts that have faced the worst shortage in recent years.
In the 2019 – 20 dry season, for instance, more than 8,000 households in the two districts faced a shortage.
But the province has undertaken a number of water supply projects and basically resolved their shortage./.