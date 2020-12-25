Society Vietnam home to 513 social housing projects for workers Vietnam has 513 social housing projects for workers, 249 of which with 5.2 million sq.m of floor area are completed, or 41.7 percent of the plan, according to figures from the Ministry of Construction.

Society Poor ethnic minority groups get support The northwest mountainous Ha Giang provincial People’s Committee and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have helped construct 26.5km of new rural roads connecting 17 hamlets of Yen Minh district and four other hamlets of Dong Van district.

Society 100 houses to be built in disaster-hit provinces Up to 100 houses will be built in central and Central Highlands provinces to help disaster-hit residents under a programme signed on December 25.