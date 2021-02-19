Society Bamboo Airways provides free transport of medical equipment to Hai Duong Bamboo Airways is receiving and transporting medical equipment to the northern province of Hai Duong free-of-charge from February 18 to March 15 under its programme to provide support for the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot.

Society Czech officials deliver Tet greetings to Vietnamese community Health Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Blatny on February 15 sent a letter to wish the Vietnamese people community in the nation a happy Lunar New Year in both Vietnamese and Czech.

Society Airlines asked to refuse violators of pandemic control regulations The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to refuse serving passengers who fail to fill in health declarations and follow pandemic prevention and control regulations.