Society Vietnam doing well in COVID-19 fight: PM Phuc Vietnam is doing very well in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including the repatriation of its citizens, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed on February 17.

Society Vietnam sees positive signs in fight against COVID-19 Vietnam has seen positive signs in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), heard a meeting of the national steering committee for prevention and control of the disease on February 17.

Society Education draws foreign investment As of 2019, Vietnam counted five foreign invested universities, 68 private schools and 170 public ones.

Society International vocational training to be extended across country Vocational training schools in Vietnam will continue to use curricula transferred from Australia and Germany until the end of 2020 and 2025, respectively, following the Prime Minister’s approval to extend the technical vocational education and training (TVET) reform plan.