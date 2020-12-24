Long Sap border gate upgraded into international one
At the Long Sap border gate in Son La (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Government has recently issued Resolution No.182/NQ-CP on the upgrade of Long Sap border gate in the northern mountainous province of Son La into an international one.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the People’s Committee of Son La province and relevant agencies were asked to complete necessary procedures with the Lao side to hold an inauguration ceremony for the border gate pair of Long Sap – Pa Hang (Huaphane province of Laos) at an appropriate time, in line with the mainland border gate management regulations.
The provincial authorities must partner with relevant ministries and agencies to work on planning and building infrastructure around the border gate in accordance with law./.
