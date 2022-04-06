Long Thanh Airport must be opened by 2025: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh speaks at the meeting on April 6. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has emphasised the target of opening Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai by 2025, with quality given the top priority.
As well as ensuring progress and quality, focus must be paid to preventing wastefulness and negative phenomena during the implementation of this roughly 5 billion-USD project to ensure investment effectiveness, Thanh told a meeting on April 6.
He asked the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the project management board, and contractors to maintain three work shifts per day to accelerate the progress of construction.
Dong Nai province also needs to speed up site clearance to hand over the entire 1,810ha for the first phase and 722ha of land reserves before April 30, and the whole 5,000ha for the project by June this year.
This is highly important and the decisive factor for the project’s success, the Deputy PM noted.
Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan said Dong Nai has handed over 1,589ha out of the 1,810ha of land for Phase 1 and 466.79ha of the 722ha land reserves.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung pledged to complete all site clearance by June 2022.
Covering more than 5,580 hectares, the Long Thanh International Airport will spread across six communes in Long Thanh district. Its construction has been divided into three phases.
In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting facilities will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year. This phase is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
The project started in 2021. Once fully completed by 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually.
Located 40km to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, the airport is expected to relieve overloading at the southern metropolis’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport, which is currently the largest in Vietnam./.