People harvest longan at a farm in Hung Yen city. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – Longan orchards in the northern province of Hung Yen are entering the harvest season, which makes them become popular destinations for visitors who want to engage in experience tourism.

With a total longan area of some 5,000 ha, Hung Yen province is considered Vietnam’s “longan capital”. In addition to selling the fruit to traders, growers in Hung Yen also give visitors a chance to spend time at their orchards and enjoy their fruit.

During these days, the longan orchard of Bui Xuan Su in Hong Nam commune, Hung Yen city is always crowded with visitors who come to experience longan picking and enjoy the fruit right in the garden.

In 2021, Su pioneered the development of organic longan farming on an area of 1.5 ha.

He said growing longan with organic methods takes more effort and time than conventional methods but the brand of “organic longan” is an important factor that helps his farm attract a major amount of tourists.

Bui Cong Anh, a visitor from the north-central province of Thanh Hoa said that he is impressed with Su’s longan garden.

“I was fascinated with the bunches of longan, the air was cool and fresh,” Anh said, adding that the best thing is to be able to pick and enjoy the ripe longan bunches and take pictures with friends there.

Tran Thi Bac, Director of Ne Chau Longan Cooperative in Hung Yen City said that changing farming methods and not using pesticides help longan growers and cooperatives affirm the brand. Moreover, with organic products, growers are no longer worried about being forced to sell the fruit at cheap prices when supply is abundant.

Tran Van My, director of Quyet Thang Specialty Fruit Cooperative in Tan Hung commune, Hung Yen city said that since the beginning of the longan season, the cooperative has welcomed many domestic and foreign visitors.

The cooperative uses social networks to advertise about the eco-farm tourism, he said.

“For nearly 10 years, the cooperative has allowed people to visit the farm free of charge. Visitors just pay for the longan they bring home,” he said.

According to My, during the longan harvest season, the garden is usually open from 8 am to 6 pm. welcoming guests on all days of the week. In addition to enjoying the fresh longan, visitors also have the opportunity to learn and discover other products such as dried longan and honey.



Do Huu Nhan, Director of the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that the tourism model is thriving in the province, contributing to promoting local tourism and agriculture.

However, the model is only developed spontaneously and on a small scale, and has no connection with other tourist destinations in the province.

It’s difficult to control the quality of tourism products that the farms offer, he said, adding that authorities and gardeners need to have close and comprehensive coordination to invest in facilities and infrastructure to serve tourism.

Additionally, gardeners need to continue to improve the quality of longan, and organic longan cultivation, ensure food hygiene and safety to develop sustainable tourism associated with protecting the natural environment./.

