“Loong Koong” exhibition – a contemporary ceramic installation
-
From their passion for ceramics, artists Trinh Vu Hieu and Bui Quoc Khanh chose “Loong Koong”, which mimicks the sound of ceramic pieces slightly hitting each other, as the name of their joint exhibition. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Artist Bui Quoc Khanh has meticulously molded and breathed life into his contemporary characters. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
With the subtle use of light, the exhibition adds more beauty to the ceramic works. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
With nearly 50 ceramic works on display, the contemporary ceramic installation is a rare encounter between the two creative artists, who are greatly inspired by traditional Vietnamese folk culture. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A piece of work displayed at “Loong Koong” exhibition (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Works on display at “Loong Koong” exhibition (Photo: VNP/VNA
-
Works on display at “Loong Koong” exhibition (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Works on display at “Loong Koong” exhibition (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Works on display at “Loong Koong” exhibition (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Works on display at “Loong Koong” exhibition (Photo: VNP/VNA)