Business Seafood exporters face challenging second half of 2022: conference Seafood exporters in Vietnam may find the second half of 2022 a challenging period compared to the first due to slowing global economic growth, despite a successful first half of the year, according to a conference held by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Business National promotion month to begin in mid-November Vietnam Grand Sale 2022, the annual national promotion month programme, is set to take place nationwide from November 15 to December 22.

Business Only half of listed companies comply with information disclosure norms Some 385 listed companies on the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh stock exchanges, or 52 percent, have met all information disclosure requirements, according to a survey conducted by the 2022 IR Awards programme.

Business RoK airlines re-operates direct flights to Da Nang Korean Air - the biggest airlines of the Republic of Korea (RoK) - reopened its direct air route from Incheon to the central city of Da Nang on June 22.