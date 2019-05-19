At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s chapter in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony to mark Lord Buddha’s 2563rd birthday at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda on May 19.Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Deputy Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council, read a message of VBS Supreme Patriarch, Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue.In the message, Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue said the VBS is honoured to host the 16th United Nations Day of Vesak from May 12-14 in the northern province of Ha Nam, which has demonstrated Vietnam’s active contributions to the international community.The event has also affirmed the role and position of the VBS in international integration, he said.In his speech, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the VBS Executive Council, highlighted the significance of the celebration of Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary, which he said provides a chance for everyone to contemplate and honour the humane value of Buddhism.Le Thanh Liem, Standing Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, wished Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers a happy festival and congratulated the VBS on successfully organising the UN Day of Vesak.He lauded Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers for their contributions to the city’s development.The official pledged to continue implementing the religious policy consistently, thus ensuring the rights to freedom of belief and religion in line with the Party’s guidelines and policies and the State’s laws.HCM City will create optimal conditions for religious organisations to exercise their religions, he said.On this occasion, the VBS in HCM City presented 1,500 gifts to local needy people.-VNA