Los Angeles wants to launch direct air route to HCM City
Leaders of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - the fifth-busiest airport in the world – have showed their interest in opening a direct air route connecting the US city with Ho Chi Minh City.
Tan Son Nhat international airport (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - Leaders of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - the fifth-busiest airport in the world – have showed their interest in opening a direct air route connecting the US city with Ho Chi Minh City.
They had a meeting with a high-ranking delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Chairman of its People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on July 19 (local time).
According to LAX leaders, to date, the airport has resumed over 60% of international flights and more than 80% of domestic ones.
Mai briefed the hosts on the operation of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, which has a designed capacity of 25 million passengers a year, but it has been currently serving nearly 40 million, leading to overloading in the areas surrounding the airfield.
Ho Chi Minh City's delegation visits Los Angeles International Airport (Photo: VNA)He expressed his hope that the two cities will cooperate to launch the direct flight connecting them as soon as possible.
Earlier, Mai had a meeting with leaders of the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation System (NASDAQ) Stock Market in New York.
The NASDAQ Stock Market is the second-largest stock exchange in the US after the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange). It trades in an average daily volume of 200,000 shares. There are more than 4,000 companies listed on NASDAQ with a market capitalisation of 15,000-17,000 billion USD and more than 10,000 corporate clients.
Mai said that the southern economic hub of Vietnam aims to become an international financial centre offering diversified financial services and showing an ability of deep integration in the world market.
He hoped that NASDAQ’s experts will share experience and support the city in building the international financial centre, and the city’s businesses will have a chance to be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market in the future./.