Business Wood products exporters need to ensure sustainable timber sources: trade show Exporters of wood products need to have sustainable timber sources and use advanced technologies to reduce labour, a trade show heard in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Domestic gold prices experience strong changes After seeing strong changes in the first days of this week, domestic gold prices on July 20 morning were listed unchanged against the previous day.

Business RoK Ambassador to Vietnam hopes for stronger cooperation between localities Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Noh-wan has expressed his wish to further contribute to the close cooperation between Vietnam’s northern province of Lang Son and Korean localities.

Business Farmers, businesses trained for forming durian growing areas, packaging facilities for exports to Ch The Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Dak Lak Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have co-organised a training course for the establishment of durian growing areas and packaging facilities in the Central Highlands serving exports to China.