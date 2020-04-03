Business More sectors to be eligible for tax, land lease payment extension The Ministry of Finance has suggested adding four sectors into the list of industries eligible for extension of tax and land lease payment deadlines with a total sum of 180 trillion VND (7.82 billion USD).

Business Vietnam to achieve highest growth in region despite COVID-19: ADB Vietnam’s economic growth rate is expected to slow sharply to 4.8 percent this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on April 3.

Business Over 9.72 trillion VND raised from Government bonds in March The State Treasury mobilised over 9.72 trillion VND (over 407 million USD) through Government bond auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in March, down 29 percent compared to the previous month.

Business Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19 More measures and policies should be introduced to support enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the context of a growing number of businesses temporarily ceasing operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, economists have said.