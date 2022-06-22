Lost in the charm of lotus valley near Hanoi
An Phu is located in the southwest of My Duc district, about 50 km from downtown Hanoi. While the lotus flowers are in full bloom, visitors are the witness to the spectacular view of Vietnam’s national flower in its natural setting. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
As a new day begins, the sun’s rays reach the delicate lotus buds, beaming prisms of light through the droplets of early morning dew. The entire pond seems to awaken, and bend towards the rising rays of sunshine. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
From June to August, thousands of lotuses flaunt their deep pink pallor from beyond their green leaves, creating a truly Vietnamese scene of nature. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
My Duc is endowed with expansive lotus ponds, which surround the Huong Son cultural and religious complex. The scene is taken in by millions of Buddhist followers and tourists each spring. The Yen stream is dyed in the purple colour of water lily in October; the red flowers of Bombax ceiba alongside Hoi bridge in March. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Visitors to the region will fall in love with the pure and elegant beauty of the flower as they spend more time to explore the beauty of the lotus ponds. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)