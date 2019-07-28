At the event (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Lotte Duty Free company opened a duty-free store at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi on July 28, one year after the launch of the second of its kind in Nha Trang.



Covering a total area of over 506 sq.m, the store offers perfumes, cosmetics, alcoholics, cigarettes, food and items of 90 different brands. It also exclusively distributes products of 21 trademarks, including those of the RoK such as the History of Whoo.



Its revenue is expected to reach 168 million USD in the next decade.



The company’s first duty-free shop in Vietnam opened at Da Nang international airport in 2017.



It also plans to open another in Da Nang downtown and more in other tourist areas in the country.



Lotte Duty Free is operating 21 stores in eight countries, including in the RoK.-VNA