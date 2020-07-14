Lotus fields in Ha Nam during harvest season
In the past 5 years, the entire area of Chuyen Ngoai commune's rice growing land has been converted to lotus cultivation due to higher profit.
Lotus fields in Chuyen Ngoai commune, Duy Tien town, Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)
Farmers harvest lotus (Photo: VNA)
Farmers harvest lotus (Photo: VNA)
In the past 5 years, the entire area of Chuyen Ngoai commune's rice growing land has been converted to lotus cultivation due to higher profit (Photo: VNA)
Farmers harvest lotus (Photo: VNA)
The lotus seed is removed from the flower for sale (Photo: VNA)
Farmers sell lotus seeds at lotus fields (Photo: VNA)
The process of extracting the lotus seed (Photo: VNA)