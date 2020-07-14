Hotline: (024) 39411349
Lotus fields in Ha Nam during harvest season

In the past 5 years, the entire area of Chuyen Ngoai commune's rice growing land has been converted to lotus cultivation due to higher profit.
  • Lotus fields in Chuyen Ngoai commune, Duy Tien town, Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)

  • Farmers harvest lotus (Photo: VNA)

  • Farmers harvest lotus (Photo: VNA)

  • In the past 5 years, the entire area of Chuyen Ngoai commune's rice growing land has been converted to lotus cultivation due to higher profit (Photo: VNA)

  • Farmers harvest lotus (Photo: VNA)

  • The lotus seed is removed from the flower for sale (Photo: VNA)

  • Farmers sell lotus seeds at lotus fields (Photo: VNA)

  • The process of extracting the lotus seed (Photo: VNA)

