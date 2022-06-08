Lotuses blooming in Ninh Binh
Lotuses in various ponds around Hoa Lu district in the northern province of Ninh Binh are in bloom between May and September, creating a unique sight in the local countryside.
-
Dazzling lotuses are in bloom in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
-
Dazzling lotuses are in bloom in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
-
Dazzling lotuses are in bloom in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
-
Expanding lotus ponds in the ancient capital of Hoa Lu. (Photo: VNA)
-
Expanding lotus ponds in the ancient capital of Hoa Lu. (Photo: VNA)