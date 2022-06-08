Hotline: (024) 39411349
Lotuses blooming in Ninh Binh

Lotuses in various ponds around Hoa Lu district in the northern province of Ninh Binh are in bloom between May and September, creating a unique sight in the local countryside.
  • Dazzling lotuses are in bloom in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

  • Expanding lotus ponds in the ancient capital of Hoa Lu. (Photo: VNA)

