Lotuses in full swing in Ninh Binh
About 100 km south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh province is known for its many cultural heritage sites, such as Trang An Landscape Complex and Bai Dinh Pagoda. From May to August each year, such sites are adorned with blooming lotus ponds, attracting crowds of tourists.
Among the lotus ponds in Ninh Binh, the most beautiful lotus lagoon is at the foot of Ngoa Long Mountain near Mua Cave, with an area of up about a hectare. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
June is the time lotuses in Ninh Binh are the most beautiful. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Lotuses picked early in the morning are still fresh. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Vast lotus fields stretch out over fields in the ancient capital of Ninh Binh. (Photo: VNA)
With a pure and ethereal beauty, lotuses are associated with Buddhism. (Photo: VNA)