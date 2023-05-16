Love market underway in Ha Giang province
The Khau Vai Love Market is taking place in Meo Vac district in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on May 15 and 16, with a wide range of activities planned.
The Phong Luu Khau Vai Market is a unique cultural event that takes place only once a year, on the 27th day of the third lunar month.
The tradition began in 1919 as a way to celebrate human-to-human relationships and the love between couples.
The market’s social customs and beliefs were recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2021.
Visitors can also take part in various traditional folk games at the festival, and enjoy a scenic boat ride along the Nho Que River at the foot of Ma Pi Leng Pass, one of the most stunning rivers in Vietnam./.