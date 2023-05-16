The Phong Luu Khau Vai Market is a unique cultural event that takes place only once a year, on the 27th day of the third lunar month.

The tradition began in 1919 as a way to celebrate human-to-human relationships and the love between couples.

The market’s social customs and beliefs were recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2021.

Visitors can also take part in various traditional folk games at the festival, and enjoy a scenic boat ride along the Nho Que River at the foot of Ma Pi Leng Pass, one of the most stunning rivers in Vietnam./.

VNA