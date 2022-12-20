Business Ba Ria – Vung Tau taps into advantages to attract investment Located in the Southeast region, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province is working to full tap its natural advantages and defining clear priorities to attract investment, contributing to turning the southeast into a dynamic region with highest growth rate and the biggest growth driver of the country. ​

Business HCM City's supporting industries need more skilled labourers As enterprises in the supporting industry continue to foster their production and improve technology in order to make breakthroughs in the recovered market, they need more skilled labourers.

Business Economic development in the Southeast – new opportunities for a dynamic region Resolution 24-NQ/TW of the Politburo on socio-economic development and defence-security ensuring in the Southeast region to 2030 with a vision to 2045 has opened up new development opportunities for localities in the region, including Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

Business Consumer product sales to increase by 7-9% during Tet Following two years of low sales during Tet (the Lunar New Year), things are expected to look up for the fast moving consumer goods industry this time around since the Vietnamese economy has recovered and consumers have a positive outlook on economic prospects, according to market research company Kantar Worldpanel Vietnam.