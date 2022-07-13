Business Conference seeks to help firms capitalise on RCEP The Ministries of Industry and Trade and of Agriculture and Rural Development held a hybrid conference on July 13 to launch the implementation plan of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in a bid to show domestic enterprises how to tap opportunities brought about by the pact.

Videos Singaporean daily appreciates Vietnam’s economic recovery In an article posted on July 12, The Business Times of Singapore cited some economists' opinions that said Vietnam’s economy is back on track for a strong recovery this year.

Business VinFast signs 4-billion-USD deals with Credit Suisse, Citigroup for EV factory in US Automaker VinFast on July 13 announced that it has signed agreements with Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to raise at least 4 billion USD to develop an electric vehicle factory in North Carolina, the US.