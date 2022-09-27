Business MoIT drafts mechanism to adjust average retail power price The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is drafting a Prime Minister's Decision on the mechanism for adjusting the average retail electricity price.

Politics Vietnam, India seek to enhance economic ties Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on September 27 hosted a reception for Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, during which the two sides discussed measures to strengthen ties.

Business Vietnam among seven economic wonders of worried world: Financial Times A writing published by the London-based Financial Times on September 26 described Vietnam as one of the seven economic wonders of a worried world.

Business PetroVietnam continues to top list of most profitable firms The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) still tops the PROFIT500 list which names the 500 most profitable enterprises in Vietnam in 2022.