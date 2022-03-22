Business Binh Duong keen to attract investors from Netherlands The People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong held a dialogue with businesses from the Netherlands on March 22.

Business Vietnam wants to be Sierra Leone’s long-term rice supplier: minister Vietnam always wishes to be a long-term and stable rice supplier for Sierra Leone as its domestic production has not yet met the demand, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said at a recent meeting with Sierra Leone’s counterpart Edward Hinga Sandy.

Business Vietnam asks for Malaysia’s support to develop Halal food industry: Minister Vietnam is looking forward to Malaysia’s support to develop Halal food industry, contributing to lifting the bilateral trade to 18 billion USD by 2025, Ministry of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told his Malaysian counterpart Mohamed Azmin Ali during their recent meeting in Hanoi.