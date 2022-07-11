Low pressure likely to strengthen into tropical depression
A low pressure area on the East Sea continues to move slowly westward and is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).
According to the centre, at 4am July 11, the low pressure area was located at about 14.5 - 15.5 degrees north latitude and 110 - 111.5 degrees east longitude.
As a result, the southern area of the East Sea and the sea from Ca Mau to Kien Giang are expected to experience strong winds and rough sea.
Experts have warned that boats and sea-based aquaculture cages in the central and south-central coasts are at risk of being affected by thunderstorms and strong winds.
On the mainland, from July 11 to 12, the Central Highlands and southern regions are forecast to have rain and scattered thunderstorms with a common rainfall of 30-60mm per 24 hours. From July 13, rain in the regions tends to decrease gradually./.