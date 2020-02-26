Society Discussion urges smarter energy choices for sake of human health A discussion in Hanoi on February 25 called for smarter energy choices, given the impacts of coal power generation on air quality and air pollution’s influence on human health.

Environment Mekong Delta grapples with erosion, subsidence Erosion and subsidence along canals, rivers and coasts have been severe in many areas in the Mekong Delta and local authorities are struggling to raise funds for works to prevent them.

Environment Ninh Binh bear sanctuary attractive to foreign tourists A bear sanctuary in Nho Quan district, the northern province of Ninh Binh has become an attractive destination for tourists, especially foreigners.

Environment Nature reserve founded in Thua Thien-Hue province The Tam Giang-Cau Hai Wetlands Nature Reserve has been founded following a decision by the Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.