Environment PM orders urgent measures against Storm Noru Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 26 ordered ministries, sectors and localities to brace against Storm Noru, a strong storm that has entered the East Sea and is likely to hit central localities of Vietnam.

Environment Central localities likely to be hit by typhoon Noru Typhoon Noru, which is extremely strong, is likely to cause torrential rains in the central region of Vietnam when it enters the East Sea in the afternoon of September 25, said Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

Environment Action plan to promote green growth in agriculture The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has approved an action plan to implement the National Strategy on Green Growth from 2021-2030.